Increases in opioid overdoses in Pennsylvania varied by county during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Brian King, Professor of Geography, Penn State
Andrea Rishworth, Postdoctoral Fellow in Geography, University of Toronto
Louisa M. Holmes, Researcher of Geography, Penn State
Ruchi Patel, Doctoral Student in Geography, Penn State
Pennsylvania has long had one of the highest death rates from drug overdose in the US. But new studies suggest counties throughout the state have different rates of opioid deaths.
- Tuesday, March 21, 2023