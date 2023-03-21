Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sino-Brazilian relations in 2023: Will Brazil join the Belt and Road Initiative?

By Giovana Fleck
Share this article
On March 28, Brazil’s president, Lula, will visit China. Experts do not expect that the Belt and Road Intiative might be a topic between the two leaders.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Russian girl drew anti-war picture. Now she is in a children's shelter and her dad is under arrest
~ Calm Down: how a Nigerian singer and a Cameroonian dancer inspired a powerful protest in Iran
~ Africa’s aquifers hold more than 20 times the water stored in the continent's lakes, but they aren’t the answer to water scarcity
~ Israel/OPT: 200K people demand an end to Israel’s apartheid
~ Belarus: Don’t Return Activist to Tajikistan
~ Surviving economic hardships through Kazakhstan's ‘toi business’
~ Australia's 116 new coal, oil and gas projects equate to 215 new coal power stations
~ How can Australia pay $368 billion for new submarines? Some of the money will be created from thin air
~ Covid-19: Lessons Learned for a Rights-Based Response
~ Haiti/France: Journalist Sued for Exposing Sex Abuse in Haiti Soccer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter