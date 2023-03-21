Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels

By Amnesty International
Share this article
An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued today, which warns that global warming this century is on course to exceed an agreed 1.5˚C limit without drastic and immediate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels, Amnesty International said. “This science-based IPCC assessment makes clear that without transformational […] The post IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Russian girl drew anti-war picture. Now she is in a children's shelter and her dad is under arrest
~ Sino-Brazilian relations in 2023: Will Brazil join the Belt and Road Initiative?
~ Calm Down: how a Nigerian singer and a Cameroonian dancer inspired a powerful protest in Iran
~ Africa’s aquifers hold more than 20 times the water stored in the continent's lakes, but they aren’t the answer to water scarcity
~ Israel/OPT: 200K people demand an end to Israel’s apartheid
~ Belarus: Don’t Return Activist to Tajikistan
~ Surviving economic hardships through Kazakhstan's ‘toi business’
~ Australia's 116 new coal, oil and gas projects equate to 215 new coal power stations
~ How can Australia pay $368 billion for new submarines? Some of the money will be created from thin air
~ Covid-19: Lessons Learned for a Rights-Based Response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter