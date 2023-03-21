Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: 200K people demand an end to Israel’s apartheid

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International offices around the world will today deliver petitions signed by more than 200,000 people to Israeli authorities, calling on them to put an end to the demolition of Palestinian homes as a first step towards dismantling apartheid. Amnesty International's petition, Demolish Apartheid, Not Palestinian Homes, is addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and has been signed by people in at least 174 countries.


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
