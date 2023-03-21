Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Don’t Return Activist to Tajikistan

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin, March 21, 2023) – The government of Belarus should not forcibly return Nizomiddin Nasriddinov, a Tajik political activist with refugee status in Germany, to Tajikistan, nine organizations including Human Rights Watch said in a statement today. Nasriddinov is an outspoken activist in Group 24, an opposition political movement established in 2011 that promotes democratic reforms in Tajikistan. Since 2011, the group’s members have used social media to criticize government policies and advocate for change. In late 2014, Tajikistan’s Supreme Court designated Group 24 a terrorist organization,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
