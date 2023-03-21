Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: Lessons Learned for a Rights-Based Response

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People standing in line to receive benefits at a South African Social Security Agency building on May 12, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. © Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images via Getty Images This month marks three years since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Since then, more than 750 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported, along with more than 6.8 million deaths. This unprecedented public health crisis has exposed systemic failures in the global health architecture, and government responses and actions have exacerbated social inequities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
