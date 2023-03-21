Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Drop Overbroad Terrorism Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A riot police officer looks on after firing tear gas to disperse supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Lahore, Pakistan, March 15, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary (New York) – The police in Pakistan have used abusive measures in the escalating confrontation between police and Imran Khan’s supporters, Human Rights Watch said today. They have charged protesters with batons and detained them under sweeping counter-terrorism laws. The authorities should appropriately prosecute any of the former prime minister’s supporters who have engaged…


© Human Rights Watch -
