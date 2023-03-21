Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LIVE on March 23: China's Belt & Road initiative—New cycle, or fundamental shift?

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
Join us on YouTube Live on March 23 for discussion on how recent world events have shaped of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in China and in the Global South.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burkina Faso changes tactics in its fight against Jihadist attacks
~ Pakistan: Drop Overbroad Terrorism Charges
~ Google and Microsoft are bringing AI to Word, Excel, Gmail and more. It could boost productivity for us – and cybercriminals
~ Taoist rituals via video call and Tarot readings over WeChat: China’s spiritual market is going digital
~ What Australia could learn from New Zealand about Indigenous representation
~ The Long Heat, an energy coup, a season of asthma ... new Australian cli-fi novel Children of Tomorrow challenges the form but is rife with contradictions
~ Chernobyl was history's worst nuclear disaster. Now it's teaching geologists about the history of our planet
~ Why peace negotiations haven't gained any traction in the Ukraine war – and how the stalemate could be broken
~ Trump's unprecedented call for protests is the latest sign of his aim to degrade America's institutions
~ Australia's electric vehicle numbers doubled last year. What's the impact of charging them on a power grid under strain?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter