Australia's electric vehicle numbers doubled last year. What's the impact of charging them on a power grid under strain?
By Thara Philip, E-Mobility Doctoral Researcher, The University of Queensland
Andrea La Nauze, Lecturer, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
Kai Li Lim, St Baker Fellow in E-Mobility, The University of Queensland
A study of 230 electric vehicles found only 25% of charging happens during peak demand periods. Their patterns of use also mean spare battery capacity could be fed into the grid at these times.
- Monday, March 20, 2023