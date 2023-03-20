Our mysterious night parrot has terrible vision – but we discovered it might be able to hear like an owl
By Elen Shute, Researcher, Flinders University
Alice Clement, Research Associate in the College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Gavin Prideaux, Associate professor, Flinders University
A wonky skull. Enlarged ear chambers. Asymetrical ears. It looks like the elusive night parrot has traded off vision for excellent hearing
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 20, 2023