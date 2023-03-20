Tolerance.ca
Spate of missile launches triggers call for unity on Korean Peninsula

Raising alarms that the situation on the Korean Peninsula is heading in the “wrong direction”, a senior UN official appealed to the UN Security Council for unity on Monday, following a spate of missile launches in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).


