Girl, Interrupted interrogates how women are 'mad' when they refuse to conform – 30 years on, this memoir is still important
By Catharine Coleborne, Professor of History, School Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences, University of Newcastle
Why was Susanna Kaysen really hospitalised? Her memoir Girl, Interrupted turns 30 this year. It investigates whether she was ‘mad’, or medicalised for a ‘chaotic’ life that defied gender norms.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 20, 2023