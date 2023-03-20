NZ universities are not normal Crown institutions – they shouldn't be 'Tiriti-led’
By Dominic O'Sullivan, Adjunct Professor, Faculty of Health and Environmental Sciences, Auckland University of Technology, and Professor of Political Science, Charles Sturt University
Otago University has followed Massey in aspiring to be a “Tiriti-led” institution. But this implies being on the Crown side of the partnership – which is not where a university should be.
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 20, 2023