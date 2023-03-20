Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ballet dancers in sensor suits: new research explores how dance is used as a form of communication

By Arianna Maiorani, Reader in Linguistics and Multimodality, Loughborough University
Chun Liu, Research Associate, Loughborough University
The language of dance is often lost on a general audience. Now new research has used sensor suits to discover patterns of movement-based communication in ballet performance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
