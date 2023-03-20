Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alzheimer’s disease: problems with the brain’s energy supply could be a cause

By Afshan Malik, Reader in Diabetes and Mitochondrial Research, King's College London
Scientists have been working to understand the root causes of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for decades now. But one of the reasons we don’t yet have a cure for this disease is because of the complexity of the human brain – alongside the complexity of the disease itself.

One of the leading theories in the field suggests that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by the abnormal accumulation of two proteins called amyloid beta and tau in the brain, resulting in plaques and tangles. Amyloid plaques are clumps that form…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
