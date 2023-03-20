Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Is Norse god Odin older than previously thought? An expert analyses new evidence

By Marianne Hem Eriksen, Associate Professor of Archaeology, University of Leicester
The discovery of the oldest recorded mention of the Norse god Odin pushes the age of this deity back at least 150 years.The Conversation


