Human Rights Observatory

How to make your clothes last longer – it's good for your bank account and the environment too

By Sajida Gordon, Researcher in the Clothing Sustainability Research Group, Nottingham Trent University
Every garment will wear out after repeated wearing and washing. On average, an item of clothing lasts around five years before being thrown away.

However, disposing of clothing, both used and unworn, usually carries an environmental cost. The global fashion industry is estimated to generate 92 million tonnes of textile waste each year, and the UK alone dumps 350,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
