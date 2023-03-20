Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to protect your small business from a banking crisis

By Monomita Nandy, Reader in Accounting and Finance; Director of Internationalisation, Brunel University London
Suman Lodh, Associate Professor in Finance, Kingston University
Share this article
The banking sector is currently experiencing great strain, which has resulted in several bank bailouts – most recently UBS’ deal to buy its Swiss competitor Credit Suisse following a collapse in confidence in the latter. HSBC’s acquisition of the UK arm of the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank the previous week brought great relief for its depositors, many of which were small tech start-ups.

SVB’s UK clients were lucky that the government facilitated the rescue…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ballet dancers in sensor suits: new research explores how dance is used as a form of communication
~ Alzheimer’s disease: problems with the brain’s energy supply could be a cause
~ Is Norse god Odin older than previously thought? An expert analyses new evidence
~ Illegal immigration: cracking down on smuggling makes gangs more organised – and costs migrant lives
~ How to make your clothes last longer – it's good for your bank account and the environment too
~ Ukraine war: ICC's Putin arrest warrant may be symbolic but must be the beginning of holding the Russian leader accountable
~ Interest rates: why the Federal Reserve and Bank of England should still raise them (a bit)
~ Interactive cinema: how films could alter plotlines in real time by responding to viewers' emotions
~ Air pollution can increase the risk of COVID infection and severe disease – a roundup of what we know
~ IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter