Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: ICC's Putin arrest warrant may be symbolic but must be the beginning of holding the Russian leader accountable

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The list of crimes for which Putin is considered complicit is long. The question is whether he can be held accountable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ballet dancers in sensor suits: new research explores how dance is used as a form of communication
~ Alzheimer’s disease: problems with the brain’s energy supply could be a cause
~ Is Norse god Odin older than previously thought? An expert analyses new evidence
~ Illegal immigration: cracking down on smuggling makes gangs more organised – and costs migrant lives
~ How to make your clothes last longer – it's good for your bank account and the environment too
~ Four ways to protect your small business from a banking crisis
~ Interest rates: why the Federal Reserve and Bank of England should still raise them (a bit)
~ Interactive cinema: how films could alter plotlines in real time by responding to viewers' emotions
~ Air pollution can increase the risk of COVID infection and severe disease – a roundup of what we know
~ IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter