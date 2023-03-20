Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interest rates: why the Federal Reserve and Bank of England should still raise them (a bit)

By Nikolaos Papanikolaou, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Newcastle University
What will the Federal Reserve and Bank of England do with benchmark interest rates in the wake of the banking crisis? Traditionally, controlling inflation has been the prime mandate of central banks.

With annual inflation hitting double digits in the past year, many central banks have been hiking interest rates to try and bring it under control. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its main rate from 2.5%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
