Human Rights Observatory

IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels

By Amnesty International
An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report issued today, which warns that global warming this century is on course to exceed an agreed 1.5˚C limit without drastic and immediate cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels, Amnesty International said. “This science-based IPCC assessment makes clear that without transformational […] The post IPCC report warning that global warming will exceed 1.5˚C limit must accelerate the phasing out of fossil fuels appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
