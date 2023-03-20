Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Warns of Climate Collapse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The chimney of the coal-powered thermal power plant of Teruel was demolished after having closed in 2020, Andorra, Spain, February 16, 2023. © 2023 Joan Cros/NurPhoto via AP Photo Today, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s leading authority on climate science, published a landmark call to action. The “Synthesis Report” draws together the work of hundreds of climate scientists and key scientific findings from previous IPCC reports. It’s the clearest call to date from the IPCC for more ambitious and urgent government climate action. The report…


© Human Rights Watch
