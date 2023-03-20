Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia is stuck in a permanent state of emergency

By Saoussen Ben Cheikh
Share this article
Tunisia's repeated extension of the state of emergency is a threat to the country's fragile democracy, as it allows for the suspension of basic rights and freedoms.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
~ Worst bank turmoil since 2008 means Federal Reserve is damned if it does and damned if it doesn't in decision over interest rates
~ Is Wikipedia a good source? 2 college librarians explain when to use the online encyclopedia – and when to avoid it
~ What is the National Cybersecurity Strategy? A cybersecurity expert explains what it is and what the Biden administration has changed
~ Why does time change when traveling close to the speed of light? A physicist explains
~ Beans are a favourite food in Nigeria - 4 safe ways to preserve them
~ Antisemitism on Twitter has more than doubled since Elon Musk took over the platform – new research
~ 'It can be done. It must be done': IPCC delivers definitive report on climate change, and where to now
~ IPCC report: Climate solutions exist, but humanity has to break from the status quo and embrace innovation
~ US-China tensions: how Africa can avoid being caught in a new Cold War
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter