Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deportation of Tajik Activist From Germany Raises Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Supporters of Tajik activist Abdullohi Shamsiddin, in Dortmund, Germany, hold posters asking where Shamsiddin is, calling for his return to Germany, and for people not to be deported, but allowed to stay and work. © 2023 Cornelia Suhan It’s been two months since Abdullohi Shamsiddin, a Tajik opposition activist living in Germany, was deported by German authorities to Tajikistan. Since being put on a plane on January 18 and arriving in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital, his exact whereabouts are not known, though reports indicate he is in jail in the capital. There is serious…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia is stuck in a permanent state of emergency
~ Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
~ Worst bank turmoil since 2008 means Federal Reserve is damned if it does and damned if it doesn't in decision over interest rates
~ Is Wikipedia a good source? 2 college librarians explain when to use the online encyclopedia – and when to avoid it
~ What is the National Cybersecurity Strategy? A cybersecurity expert explains what it is and what the Biden administration has changed
~ Why does time change when traveling close to the speed of light? A physicist explains
~ Beans are a favourite food in Nigeria - 4 safe ways to preserve them
~ Antisemitism on Twitter has more than doubled since Elon Musk took over the platform – new research
~ 'It can be done. It must be done': IPCC delivers definitive report on climate change, and where to now
~ IPCC report: Climate solutions exist, but humanity has to break from the status quo and embrace innovation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter