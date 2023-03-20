Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Urge TikTok to Enhance Transparency

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Shou Zi Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok Inc., speaks during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, November 16, 2022. © 2022 Bryan van der Beek/Bloomberg via Getty Images United States members of Congress should press the social media company TikTok to specify the steps it will take to ensure that the rights to information and privacy of its US-based users are protected, Human Rights Watch said in a letter to members of the Energy and Commerce Committee of the US House of Representatives. On March 23, 2023, the Energy and Commerce Committee will hold…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia is stuck in a permanent state of emergency
~ Secession is here: States, cities and the wealthy are already withdrawing from America
~ Worst bank turmoil since 2008 means Federal Reserve is damned if it does and damned if it doesn't in decision over interest rates
~ Is Wikipedia a good source? 2 college librarians explain when to use the online encyclopedia – and when to avoid it
~ What is the National Cybersecurity Strategy? A cybersecurity expert explains what it is and what the Biden administration has changed
~ Why does time change when traveling close to the speed of light? A physicist explains
~ Beans are a favourite food in Nigeria - 4 safe ways to preserve them
~ Antisemitism on Twitter has more than doubled since Elon Musk took over the platform – new research
~ 'It can be done. It must be done': IPCC delivers definitive report on climate change, and where to now
~ IPCC report: Climate solutions exist, but humanity has to break from the status quo and embrace innovation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter