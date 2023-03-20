Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Participation income: the social welfare model that could help communities fight climate change

By Heikki Hiilamo, Professor of Social Policy, University of Helsinki
Universal Basic Income (UBI), a programme in which all adult citizens are given a regular amount of money to spend on what they choose, dominates the debate on the future of social policy. It is based on the idea that in the middle of plenty, millions of people still suffer from unemployment, underemployment, and a lack of means to have a meaningful life, and that a regular grant will provide a basic threshold to guarantee a certain quality of life.

Basic income schemes have already been piloted in Finland, Canada, Los Angeles in the US, and Wales, among…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
