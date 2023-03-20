Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Water has long been used as a tactical weapon in warfare – the world now has a chance to end this

By Mark Zeitoun, Professor of Water Security, University of East Anglia
Experts and leaders will soon come together in their thousands at the first UN conference dedicated to water in nearly half a century.

At the conference, which begins on March 22 in New York, delegates will no doubt stress that “water is life”. And it’s true: water nourishes, cleanses and even inspires the poetry and painting so desperately needed by our modern and rushed society. We really cannot live without it.

But as a professor of water security who focuses on its role in conflict, I know that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
