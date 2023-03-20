Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: 20 years since the US-led coalition invaded Iraq, impunity reigns supreme

By Amnesty International
On the 20-year anniversary of the invasion and subsequent occupation of Iraq, Amnesty International today renewed its calls for justice and full reparation for gross human rights violations and serious violations of international humanitarian law perpetrated by the United States-led Coalition. Between 2003 and 2011, Amnesty International documented US forces’ engagement in rampant violations, including […] The post Iraq: 20 years since the US-led coalition invaded Iraq, impunity reigns supreme appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
