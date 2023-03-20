Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Exploring a Kurdish quarter in Azerbaijan

By Meydan TV
The residents of the “gypsy quarter” in Yevlakh consider themselves part of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people. Despite this, they face a lack of resources, state support, and widespread discrimination.


