Human Rights Observatory

First Australian charged with war crime of murder in Afghanistan

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The first arrest has been made following the Brereton inquiry into allegations that Australians committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Former SAS soldier, Oliver Schulz, 41, has been remanded in custody after his arrest by police in regional NSW.

He is expected to appear in Downing Centre Local Court.

The arrest follows a joint investigation between the Office of the Special Investigator and the Australian Federal Police.

The man is charged with the war crime of murder under the Criminal Code Act. In a joint statement the OSI and the AFP said: “It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
