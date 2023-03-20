Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous crime fiction is rare, but in Madukka the River Serpent systemic violence and connection to Country are explored

By Stewart King, Senior Lecturer, School of Languages, Literatures, Cultures and Linguistics and Fellow of the Australian Academy of Humanities, Monash University
There is something familiar about Aunty June, the protagonist of Julie Janson’s Madukka the River Serpent.

Like Precious Ramotswe in Alexander McCall Smith’s No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, she opens her own investigation agency. Like Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple, Aunty June is underestimated by powerful men. Like Vera Stanhope from the Ann Cleaves novels and BBC series, she doesn’t give up until the truth comes out.

But any resemblances between Madukka the River Serpent and the works…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
