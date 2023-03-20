Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Support Builds for ICC Ukraine Investigation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, November 7, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File Justice ministers from International Criminal Court (ICC) member countries are gathering in London today for a meeting aimed at supporting the court’s Ukraine investigation. The meeting, organized by the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, spotlights the ICC’s critical role as a court of last resort for serious crimes under international law and it comes on the heels of the first two arrest warrants issued by the court in the Ukraine situation.…


© Human Rights Watch -
