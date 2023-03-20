Old habits die hard: why teachers in Indonesia still struggle to teach critical thinking
By Maya Defianty, Dosen di Fakultas Ilmu Pendidikan dan Tarbiyah (FITK), UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta, Universitas Islam Negeri Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta
Kate Wilson, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Canberra
When teaching critical thinking, teachers still fall back on old habits ingrained in Indonesian education. This includes a culture of rote learning and “teaching to test”.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 19, 2023