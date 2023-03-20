Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Old habits die hard: why teachers in Indonesia still struggle to teach critical thinking

By Maya Defianty, Dosen di Fakultas Ilmu Pendidikan dan Tarbiyah (FITK), UIN Syarif Hidayatullah, Jakarta, Universitas Islam Negeri Syarif Hidayatullah Jakarta
Kate Wilson, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Canberra
When teaching critical thinking, teachers still fall back on old habits ingrained in Indonesian education. This includes a culture of rote learning and “teaching to test”.The Conversation


