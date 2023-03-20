Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sierra Leone: Seven months after August’s protests which turned violent in some locations, no justice yet for those injured or the families of those killed

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International collected testimonies alleging excessive use of force by Sierra Leonean security forces to crack down on protests which turned violent in Freetown, Makeni and Kamakwie in August 2022, in which six police officers and more than 20 protesters and bystanders were killed, including at least two women. Yet, it took more than two […] The post Sierra Leone: Seven months after August’s protests which turned violent in some locations, no justice yet for those injured or the families of those killed  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


