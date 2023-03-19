Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pharmac prioritised Māori and Pacific patients for access to new diabetes drugs – did they get it right?

By Lynne Chepulis, Associate Professor Health Sciences, University of Waikato
Share this article
In a controversial move in 2021, drug-funding agency Pharmac fully subsidised new diabetes drugs for Māori and Pacific patients. Could the result help set a precedent?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ 'We did it so badly ... it's now backfired': women and minority US forces reflect on the invasion of Iraq – now 20 years ago
~ School principals are reaching crisis point, pushed to the edge by mounting workloads, teacher shortages and abuse
~ The 'great resignation' didn't happen in Australia, but the 'great burnout' did
~ Extinct but not gone – the thylacine continues to fascinate us
~ Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects
~ Racial tensions rise in Suriname amidst economic instability, but citizens still hope for unity
~ Winnipeg proposes new Indigenous street names, but what's behind claims they're too hard to pronounce?
~ How images of the 2011 tsunami in Japan led me to examine connections with water in photography, sound and sculpture
~ We can't fight authoritarianism without understanding populism's allure
~ 3 ways to unlock the power of food to promote heart health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter