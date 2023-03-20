Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Free the 22 ‘Kempir-Abad’ Protest Detainees

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators protest against a controversial border demarcation deal… and demand to free detained opposition politicians and activists, in Bishkek on October 24, 2022 © 2022 VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images (Bishkek, March 20, 2023) – Twenty-two civil activists, bloggers, journalists, and politicians who disagreed with the government over a border issue and are currently in pretrial facilities in Kyrgyzstan should be immediately released and their due process rights upheld, Human Rights Watch said today. The detainees were initially placed under arrest for…


© Human Rights Watch -
