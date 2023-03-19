Tolerance.ca
'We did it so badly ... it's now backfired': women and minority US forces reflect on the invasion of Iraq – now 20 years ago

By Mia Martin Hobbs, Research Fellow, Deakin University
The beginnings of Iraq’s sectarian civil war, the failures of its US-built political system, and the struggle for civilians attempting to survive chaos and violence are here in these 2004 interviews.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
