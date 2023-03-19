School principals are reaching crisis point, pushed to the edge by mounting workloads, teacher shortages and abuse
By Paul Kidson, Senior Lecturer in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Herb Marsh, Distinguished Professor of educational psychology, Australian Catholic University
Theresa Dicke, Associate professor, Australian Catholic University
Australian schools have been under huge pressures in recent years. On top of concerns about academic progress and staff shortages, schools have faced significant, ongoing disruptions due to COVID and major flooding disasters.
In response, there has been considerable attention rightly given to students, families and classroom teachers. But what about the people tasked with leading their schools through…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 19, 2023