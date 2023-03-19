Tolerance.ca
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

By Emma Beckett, Senior Lecturer (Food Science and Human Nutrition), School of Environmental and Life Sciences, University of Newcastle
Ozempic uses semaglutide to mimic the role of a hormone naturally produced by the body to create feelings of fullness. Certain foods can do the same thing.The Conversation


