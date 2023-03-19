Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Debate: Will France’s pension reform drive a wedge between generations?

By Julien Pillot, Enseignant-Chercheur en Economie (Inseec) / Pr. associé (U. Paris Saclay) / Chercheur associé (CNRS), INSEEC Grande École
Share this article
The adoption of France’s pension-reform law without a vote of the National Assembly puts greater demands on workers for the benefit of those who have already retired.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Racial tensions rise in Suriname amidst economic instability, but citizens still hope for unity
~ Winnipeg proposes new Indigenous street names, but what's behind claims they're too hard to pronounce?
~ How images of the 2011 tsunami in Japan led me to examine connections with water in photography, sound and sculpture
~ We can't fight authoritarianism without understanding populism's allure
~ 3 ways to unlock the power of food to promote heart health
~ The limits of expert judgment: Lessons from social science forecasting during the pandemic
~ The AI arms race highlights the urgent need for responsible innovation
~ Ghana’s plan for a grand new national cathedral is controversial - but will it attract pilgrims and tourists?
~ Wars in cities: three rules for protecting the built environment during conflict
~ Algorithms are moulding and shaping our politics. Here's how to avoid being gamed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter