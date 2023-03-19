Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How images of the 2011 tsunami in Japan led me to examine connections with water in photography, sound and sculpture

By Chris Myhr, Associate Professor, Communication Studies & Media Arts, McMaster University
Images of the 2011 tsunami did not look as I had expected, and pointed to the sublime, when experience exceeds our frameworks of understanding. My exhibit ‘Salients’ treats this theme.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
