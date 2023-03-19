We can't fight authoritarianism without understanding populism's allure
By Daniel Drache, Professor emeritus, Department of Politics, York University, Canada
Marc D. Froese, Professor of Political Science and Founding Director, International Studies Program, Burman University
The newest class of right-wing populists aims to not only dismantle the guardrails of democracy, but also the most fundamental principles of the rule of law. We must prepare.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 19, 2023