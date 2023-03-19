3 ways to unlock the power of food to promote heart health
By Shannan M. Grant, Associate Professor, Registered Dietitian, Department of Applied Human Nutrition, Mount Saint Vincent University
Andrea J. Glenn, Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Nutrition, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University
Dayna Lee-Baggley, Adjunct professor, Department of Family Medicine & Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Dalhousie University
Research shows the key to changing your diet is focusing on changing eating habits and food behaviours, one at a time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 19, 2023