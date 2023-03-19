Tolerance.ca
Ghana’s plan for a grand new national cathedral is controversial - but will it attract pilgrims and tourists?

By Frederick Dayour, Associate professor, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies
Francis Kofi Essel, Assistant lecturer, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies
The building of Ghana’s spectacular $400 million national cathedral designed by famed architect David Adjaye has stalled amid an economic crisis. The plan has drawn sharp public criticism but the president says it will be a significant tourist attraction and should go ahead. We asked two experts: Frederick…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
