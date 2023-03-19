Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Twenty Years on, Iraq Bears Scars of US-led Invasion

By Human Rights Watch
In the lead up to the US-led invasion of Iraq on March 20, 2003, proponents of the war spoke of the Iraqi people as helpless victims of a dictatorial regime. Yet the Iraqi people paid the heaviest price of the invasion. Almost half a million people lost their lives, millions lost homes, and countless civilians suffered abuses by all parties to the conflict. Click to expand Image US forces in Baghdad, Iraq, May 2003. © 2003 Fred Abrahams/Human Rights Watch Then and now, Human Rights Watch urged parties to the conflict to compensate victims and hold perpetrators accountable, but impunity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
