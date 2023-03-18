Tolerance.ca
20 years on, George W. Bush's promise of democracy in Iraq and Middle East falls short

By Brian Urlacher, Department Chair and Professor, Political Science & Public Administration, University of North Dakota
The Bush administration invaded Iraq with plans for it to become a democracy. But according to some social science measures, the country isn’t any more democratic than it was before 2003.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
