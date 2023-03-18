Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Arbitrary arrests, teargassing and brutal assault of peaceful protesters a violation of the right freedom of assembly

By Amnesty International
In response to the violent repression of nationwide peaceful protests to remember the fallen musician Azagaia by the Mozambican police, including beating up of protesters, teargassing and targeting organizers for their role in organizing the rallies, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East and Southern Africa, Emerlynn Gill, said: “The Mozambican police’s heavy-handed response to these […] The post Mozambique: Arbitrary arrests, teargassing and brutal assault of peaceful protesters a violation of the right freedom of assembly appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
