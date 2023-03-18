Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq war 20 years on: the British government has never fully learned from Tony Blair's mistakes

By Christopher Featherstone, Associate Lecturer, Department of Politics, University of York
Share this article
The Iraq war remains the UK’s most investigated foreign policy decision of the past 50 years. As the world marks 20 years since the invasion that killed hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, we have to ask, has the UK learned any lessons from what happened in 2003?

The US and UK invaded Iraq in 2003 with the declared intention of removing weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and liberating the Iraqi people from the dictatorship of Saddam Hussein. This followed a months-long process of diplomacy and UN weapons inspections, during which time the US and UK built their case for invasion.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are Russian transfers of Ukrainian children to re-education and adoption facilities a form of genocide?
~ What Canada can learn from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
~ The collapse of major US banks leads to bills calling for more regulation
~ Russia: ICC’s arrest warrant against Putin a step towards justice for victims of war crimes in Ukraine
~ FIFA Reverses Saudi Sponsorship of Women’s World Cup
~ The Iraq war's damage to public trust in experts has consequences right up to today
~ Senegal: Authorities intensify repression ahead of 2024 election
~ UN rights chief urges Belarus to promptly release political detainees
~ South Sudan: Violence against civilians ticks up despite fall in attacks overall
~ Iraq 20 years on: death came from the skies on March 19 2003 – and the killing continues to this day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter