Human Rights Observatory

The Iraq war's damage to public trust in experts has consequences right up to today

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Twenty years after the invasion of Iraq, politicians continue to repeat the errors of the past by taking information from security briefings that they want to hear.

Ahead of the 2003 invasion and subsequent occupation, US and UK politicians used some of the intelligence gathered by western security agencies to suggest that the local population would predominantly welcome external military powers as liberators. But it quickly became apparent this was a mistake and that the fighting capability of those…The Conversation


Read complete article

