Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Authorities intensify repression ahead of 2024 election

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The Senegalese authorities are intensifying repression ahead of the 2024 presidential election by cracking down on human rights, restricting civic space, banning protests and detaining a journalist and opposition figures, Amnesty International said today. “Instead of cracking down on liberties, the authorities should respect human rights, halt excessive use of force during protests, allow the […] The post Senegal: Authorities intensify repression ahead of 2024 election appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Iraq war's damage to public trust in experts has consequences right up to today
~ UN rights chief urges Belarus to promptly release political detainees
~ South Sudan: Violence against civilians ticks up despite fall in attacks overall
~ Iraq 20 years on: death came from the skies on March 19 2003 – and the killing continues to this day
~ Budget 2023: why the UK's fiscal watchdog does not share the chancellor's optimism
~ The Last of Us – a show that surprised and challenged audiences, even those who had played the game
~ Iraq war 20 years on: the British government has never fully learnt from Tony Blair's mistakes
~ Wales Broadcast Archive: UK's first national archive shows importance of preserving our audiovisual history
~ Debate: Will France's pension reform drive a wedge between generations?
~ The European Central Bank seems to have got away with raising interest rates in the middle of a banking crisis – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter